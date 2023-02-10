Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Feb. 6 -- N. Korea to hold ruling party plenary meeting on agriculture this month
Apparent N.K. weather balloon enters S. Korean airspace earlier this week: Seoul's military
7 -- N. Korea calls for 'perfecting' war readiness posture in meeting chaired by leader Kim
8 -- N. Korean leader visits barracks with his daughter to mark army founding anniv.
N. Korean leader sends condolences to Syria over quake
9 -- N. Korean leader attends military parade; ICBMs on display
10 -- S. Korea slaps first sanctions on N. Korea over crypto theft, cyberattacks
N.K. leader calls for stronger military power in photo session with parade participants
S. Korean, U.S. intelligence agencies issue joint security advisory against N.K. cyber threat
