DP renews call for special counsel probe into stock manipulation case allegedly involving first lady
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Friday renewed its call for a special counsel probe into a stock manipulation case allegedly involving first lady Kim Keon Hee after the key culprit in the case was found guilty.
DP spokesperson An Ho-young said in a statement that President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling party should accept the special probe request into the first lady's alleged involvement in stock manipulation "if they want to talk about the rule of law."
The statement came after Kwon Oh-soo, the former head of Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW car dealer in South Korea, was sentenced to a suspended two-year prison term for manipulating the company's stock prices.
The case has drawn wide attention due to allegations of the first lady's involvement.
The DP spokesperson accused the prosecution of having no will or power to properly investigate the first lady and claimed an independent counsel probe is the "only way."
The first lady should now face investigation as an "accomplice" in a proven stock manipulation case, the spokesperson said, noting her name was mentioned about 300 times during Kwon's trial.
The DP has already tabled a bill calling for independent probe into Kim's alleged involvement in the case last year.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
(4th LD) N. Korean leader attends military parade; ICBMs on display
-
'Physical: 100' most popular TV show on Netflix this week
-
(3rd LD) Hybe to become largest shareholder in SM Entertainment
-
Arrest warrants sought for stepmother, father over fatal abuse of son