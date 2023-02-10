KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DB HiTek 46,600 DN 600
HyundaiEng&Const 37,550 UP 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,150 DN 300
Youngpoong 626,000 DN 2,000
Hanwha 28,700 UP 200
CJ 83,300 UP 1,300
SamsungF&MIns 203,500 UP 3,600
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,240 DN 110
Kogas 31,650 UP 250
SK hynix 93,500 DN 900
TaekwangInd 735,000 UP 2,000
Boryung 9,340 DN 190
LG Corp. 80,300 DN 900
KAL 23,400 DN 250
POSCO CHEMICAL 229,000 DN 13,500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,750 DN 20
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,200 UP 300
LOTTE TOUR 15,500 UP 710
LOTTE SHOPPING 92,600 UP 900
DONGSUH 20,550 UP 620
PanOcean 5,940 DN 60
COWAY 56,100 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24750 DN400
LG Uplus 10,840 DN 40
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 UP 800
SAMSUNG CARD 30,950 UP 100
IBK 10,420 UP 220
Handsome 26,300 DN 200
KT&G 87,700 DN 2,300
CheilWorldwide 20,750 UP 400
LOTTE CONF 125,700 UP 3,600
SamsungEng 26,350 UP 450
KT 33,500 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,300 DN 1,200
Doosan Enerbility 15,650 DN 230
Doosanfc 34,700 DN 1,150
Asiana Airlines 14,530 UP 30
SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 0
AmoreG 44,500 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 173,400 UP 800
