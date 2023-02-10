SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DB HiTek 46,600 DN 600

HyundaiEng&Const 37,550 UP 800

CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,150 DN 300

Youngpoong 626,000 DN 2,000

Hanwha 28,700 UP 200

CJ 83,300 UP 1,300

SamsungF&MIns 203,500 UP 3,600

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,240 DN 110

Kogas 31,650 UP 250

SK hynix 93,500 DN 900

TaekwangInd 735,000 UP 2,000

Boryung 9,340 DN 190

LG Corp. 80,300 DN 900

KAL 23,400 DN 250

POSCO CHEMICAL 229,000 DN 13,500

SSANGYONGCNE 5,750 DN 20

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,200 UP 300

LOTTE TOUR 15,500 UP 710

LOTTE SHOPPING 92,600 UP 900

DONGSUH 20,550 UP 620

PanOcean 5,940 DN 60

COWAY 56,100 UP 400

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24750 DN400

LG Uplus 10,840 DN 40

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 UP 800

SAMSUNG CARD 30,950 UP 100

IBK 10,420 UP 220

Handsome 26,300 DN 200

KT&G 87,700 DN 2,300

CheilWorldwide 20,750 UP 400

LOTTE CONF 125,700 UP 3,600

SamsungEng 26,350 UP 450

KT 33,500 DN 450

ILJIN MATERIALS 64,300 DN 1,200

Doosan Enerbility 15,650 DN 230

Doosanfc 34,700 DN 1,150

Asiana Airlines 14,530 UP 30

SAMSUNG C&T 113,500 0

AmoreG 44,500 DN 100

HyundaiMtr 173,400 UP 800

(MORE)