KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 February 10, 2023

Daesang 20,800 DN 50
ORION Holdings 15,590 DN 130
KCC 237,000 DN 3,000
SKBP 69,400 DN 1,900
SKNetworks 4,020 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,600 UP 50
SGBC 47,850 DN 650
Daewoong 18,400 DN 2,550
Hyosung 69,500 DN 300
Nongshim 356,000 UP 23,000
Shinsegae 219,000 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 124,200 DN 29,800
GCH Corp 17,090 DN 480
LOTTE 31,450 DN 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,130 DN 20
POSCO Holdings 300,000 DN 6,000
LotteChilsung 170,500 UP 2,800
GS E&C 22,400 UP 350
NHIS 9,610 UP 60
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 735,000 DN 3,000
LS 65,600 UP 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108600 UP1600
GC Corp 129,600 DN 2,900
DB INSURANCE 65,700 UP 1,000
SLCORP 26,550 DN 200
Yuhan 52,600 DN 700
DongwonInd 46,400 UP 900
KPIC 158,500 DN 3,300
SamsungElec 62,800 DN 200
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,110 UP 70
SKC 93,100 DN 3,000
Hanmi Science 31,850 UP 450
Hanssem 47,100 DN 3,100
F&F 153,000 UP 4,400
MERITZ SECU 6,620 DN 20
KSOE 82,200 UP 1,400
SamsungElecMech 146,900 DN 700
HtlShilla 83,200 UP 1,500
GS Retail 30,200 DN 400
Ottogi 480,500 UP 5,500
(MORE)

