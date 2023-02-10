Daesang 20,800 DN 50

ORION Holdings 15,590 DN 130

KCC 237,000 DN 3,000

SKBP 69,400 DN 1,900

SKNetworks 4,020 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,600 UP 50

SGBC 47,850 DN 650

Daewoong 18,400 DN 2,550

Hyosung 69,500 DN 300

Nongshim 356,000 UP 23,000

Shinsegae 219,000 DN 500

DAEWOONG PHARM 124,200 DN 29,800

GCH Corp 17,090 DN 480

LOTTE 31,450 DN 150

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,130 DN 20

POSCO Holdings 300,000 DN 6,000

LotteChilsung 170,500 UP 2,800

GS E&C 22,400 UP 350

NHIS 9,610 UP 60

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 735,000 DN 3,000

LS 65,600 UP 100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108600 UP1600

GC Corp 129,600 DN 2,900

DB INSURANCE 65,700 UP 1,000

SLCORP 26,550 DN 200

Yuhan 52,600 DN 700

DongwonInd 46,400 UP 900

KPIC 158,500 DN 3,300

SamsungElec 62,800 DN 200

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,110 UP 70

SKC 93,100 DN 3,000

Hanmi Science 31,850 UP 450

Hanssem 47,100 DN 3,100

F&F 153,000 UP 4,400

MERITZ SECU 6,620 DN 20

KSOE 82,200 UP 1,400

SamsungElecMech 146,900 DN 700

HtlShilla 83,200 UP 1,500

GS Retail 30,200 DN 400

Ottogi 480,500 UP 5,500

(MORE)