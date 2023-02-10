KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LGCHEM 673,000 DN 7,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 345,500 UP 1,500
LG Display 14,520 UP 80
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,900 UP 200
SK 199,000 UP 100
Hanon Systems 8,770 DN 660
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,350 UP 850
SAMSUNG SDS 127,200 DN 4,200
KUMHOTIRE 3,270 DN 5
DSME 24,750 UP 900
Kangwonland 21,400 DN 1,300
LGELECTRONICS 110,600 UP 2,600
NAVER 230,000 0
HDSINFRA 7,800 UP 60
KEPCO E&C 63,500 UP 400
Kakao 67,600 DN 3,300
KEPCO KPS 32,700 DN 150
ShinhanGroup 41,100 UP 1,100
NCsoft 428,000 DN 19,500
Celltrion 162,400 DN 3,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,300 DN 700
LG H&H 699,000 DN 3,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,500 UP 700
COSMAX 80,800 UP 1,300
DWEC 4,515 UP 95
KIWOOM 101,800 UP 1,100
TaihanElecWire 1,539 DN 19
LX INT 32,750 DN 350
Hyundai M&F INS 31,050 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 12,770 DN 280
KIA CORP. 72,400 UP 700
HITEJINRO 25,550 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 87,200 DN 1,900
DOOSAN 86,300 DN 1,400
DL 58,100 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,700 UP 30
OCI 94,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 49,150 DN 200
KorZinc 542,000 UP 7,000
