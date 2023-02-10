KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
MS IND 18,270 DN 260
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 UP 110
HyundaiMipoDock 73,800 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 142,700 DN 3,200
IS DONGSEO 37,050 DN 550
S-Oil 86,100 UP 1,400
LG Innotek 284,500 DN 7,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,200 DN 1,550
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,200 0
HMM 21,950 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 55,000 UP 200
SamsungSecu 34,350 0
KG DONGBU STL 8,340 DN 220
SKTelecom 47,000 UP 300
HyundaiElev 28,300 DN 350
S-1 57,100 DN 200
ZINUS 33,550 DN 400
Hanchem 217,000 UP 500
DWS 43,350 UP 100
Mobis 208,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO 19,150 DN 60
HANWHA AEROSPACE 87,900 UP 3,300
ShinpoongPharm 21,450 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 153,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 12,450 DN 320
TKG Huchems 19,440 DN 70
JB Financial Group 10,020 UP 480
LIG Nex1 79,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,000 UP 200
Fila Holdings 37,950 UP 50
KIH 62,400 DN 900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,900 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,850 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,500 UP 10
GS 42,500 UP 450
SK Innovation 167,300 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 34,950 UP 1,250
KBFinancialGroup 55,700 UP 1,500
Hansae 17,000 UP 50
Youngone Corp 43,350 UP 450
(MORE)
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
(4th LD) N. Korean leader attends military parade; ICBMs on display
-
Arrest warrants sought for stepmother, father over fatal abuse of son
-
'Physical: 100' most popular TV show on Netflix this week
-
(3rd LD) Hybe to become largest shareholder in SM Entertainment