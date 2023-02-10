KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 72,200 UP 900
GKL 20,600 UP 600
KOLON IND 45,050 DN 650
HanmiPharm 277,500 0
SD Biosensor 28,150 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 42,500 DN 450
BNK Financial Group 7,030 UP 110
emart 103,100 UP 100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY374 00 UP850
KOLMAR KOREA 44,350 UP 650
PIAM 32,900 DN 300
HANJINKAL 40,300 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 82,800 DN 500
DoubleUGames 49,300 DN 1,600
HL MANDO 47,600 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 808,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,150 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,030 DN 350
Netmarble 62,100 UP 300
KRAFTON 177,100 DN 3,900
HD HYUNDAI 60,100 UP 200
ORION 121,000 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,150 DN 950
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,780 UP 140
BGF Retail 186,500 DN 1,900
SKCHEM 84,100 DN 1,100
HDC-OP 10,830 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 433,500 DN 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 410,000 DN 7,500
HANILCMT 11,340 DN 430
SKBS 72,900 DN 1,700
WooriFinancialGroup 12,650 UP 220
KakaoBank 26,650 DN 750
HYBE 195,300 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 67,800 DN 2,300
LG Energy Solution 542,000 DN 8,000
DL E&C 35,000 UP 350
kakaopay 60,800 DN 1,400
K Car 13,100 DN 300
SKSQUARE 37,200 UP 350
(END)
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
(4th LD) N. Korean leader attends military parade; ICBMs on display
Arrest warrants sought for stepmother, father over fatal abuse of son
'Physical: 100' most popular TV show on Netflix this week
(3rd LD) Hybe to become largest shareholder in SM Entertainment