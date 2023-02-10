KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering shifts to profits in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 30.8 billion won (US$24.3 million), turning from a loss of 3.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 48.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 900 million won a year ago. Revenue rose 5 percent to 398.5 billion won.

