KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering shifts to profits in Q4
All News 16:15 February 10, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 30.8 billion won (US$24.3 million), turning from a loss of 3.8 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 48.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 900 million won a year ago. Revenue rose 5 percent to 398.5 billion won.
