KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering 2022 net profit up 1.5 pct to 100.2 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 100.2 billion won (US$79.2 million), up 1.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 5.3 percent on-year to 130.6 billion won. Annual revenue increased 3.5 percent to 1.42 trillion won.

