Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering 2022 net profit up 1.5 pct to 100.2 bln won

All News 16:15 February 10, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Friday reported its 2022 net profit of 100.2 billion won (US$79.2 million), up 1.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 5.3 percent on-year to 130.6 billion won. Annual revenue increased 3.5 percent to 1.42 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!