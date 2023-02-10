S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 10, 2023
All News 16:53 February 10, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.451 3.460 -0.9
2-year TB 3.479 3.485 -0.6
3-year TB 3.398 3.401 -0.3
10-year TB 3.365 3.362 +0.3
2-year MSB 3.454 3.462 -0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.231 4.254 -2.3
91-day CD 3.470 3.460 +1.0
Arrest warrants sought for stepmother, father over fatal abuse of son