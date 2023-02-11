U.S. has many tools available to hold N. Korea accountable: State Dept.
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 10 (Yonhap) -- The United States has a number of tools to hold North Korea to account for its continued and evolving provocations, a state department spokesperson said Friday, after North Korea unveiled what many suspect to be new solid-fuel missiles.
Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson for the state department, also reiterated U.S. commitment to engage in dialogue with the reclusive North.
"Our goal remains the same, which is the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and we have a number of tools in our tool belt available to hold the DPRK accountable," the spokesperson told a telephonic press briefing.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
Pyongyang showcased an array of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) at a recent military parade, some of which were suspected to be new solid-fuel rockets that are more maneuverable and easier to launch than liquid-fuel missiles.
The military parade was held Wednesday (Korea time), marking the 75th founding anniversary of the North's armed forces.
Patel declined to comment when asked if the U.S. may consider adjusting its defense posture should the new North Korean missiles turn out to be solid-propellant ICBMs capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.
"The United States and the Republic of Korea continue to pursue the shared objective of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," he told the briefing, referring to South Korea by its official name.
"We believe that the only effective way to reduce nuclear threats on the peninsula is by curbing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and their delivery systems," added Patel.
The department spokesperson also reaffirmed U.S. commitment to engage in dialogue with North Korea.
"We have continued to reach out to the DPRK to engage in serious dialogue on this matter, and we have received no response," he said.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
