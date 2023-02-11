Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 11, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-1 Cloudy 10
Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 10
Suwon 07/-3 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 08/-1 Sunny 20
Daejeon 09/-2 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 07/-3 Sunny 0
Gangneung 12/01 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-1 Sunny 20
Gwangju 11/00 Sunny 20
Jeju 13/05 Cloudy 30
Daegu 11/00 Sunny 10
Busan 13/04 Sunny 20
