Saturday's weather forecast

February 11, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-1 Cloudy 10

Incheon 05/-2 Cloudy 10

Suwon 07/-3 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 08/-1 Sunny 20

Daejeon 09/-2 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 07/-3 Sunny 0

Gangneung 12/01 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/-1 Sunny 20

Gwangju 11/00 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/05 Cloudy 30

Daegu 11/00 Sunny 10

Busan 13/04 Sunny 20

(END)

