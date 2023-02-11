SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 11.



Korean-language dailies

-- Former Deutsch Motors head guilty, first lady remains on hook (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Presidential office, opposition party claims contrasting interpretation of Deutsch Motors verdict (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee Jae-myung claims prosecutors' frequent summons retaliative abuse of power (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung de facto adheres to right to remain silent (Segye Times)

-- Hybe, Kakao lock horns over SM Entertainment (Chosun Ilbo)

-- AI paints portrait of Silla's queen in only 40 seconds (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 20 yrs after subway fire catastrophe in Daegu, how safe are we? (Hankyoreh)

-- Earthquake in Turkey leaves 750,000 without homes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gwangju, South Jeolla Province pushing to lift development ban in 1 mln square meters in Jangseong (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hybe takes upper hand in M&A war over SM Entertainment (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)