Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Former Deutsch Motors head guilty, first lady remains on hook (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential office, opposition party claims contrasting interpretation of Deutsch Motors verdict (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung claims prosecutors' frequent summons retaliative abuse of power (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung de facto adheres to right to remain silent (Segye Times)
-- Hybe, Kakao lock horns over SM Entertainment (Chosun Ilbo)
-- AI paints portrait of Silla's queen in only 40 seconds (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 20 yrs after subway fire catastrophe in Daegu, how safe are we? (Hankyoreh)
-- Earthquake in Turkey leaves 750,000 without homes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gwangju, South Jeolla Province pushing to lift development ban in 1 mln square meters in Jangseong (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hybe takes upper hand in M&A war over SM Entertainment (Korea Economic Daily)
