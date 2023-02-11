Today in Korean history
Feb. 12
1975 -- President Park Chung-hee wins a popular vote of confidence for his Yushin Constitution, which allows for his extended rule, following a national referendum. Yushin means revitalization.
1981 -- South Korea opens diplomatic ties with Lebanon.
1985 -- The 12th National Assembly elections are held.
1987 -- South Korea reports its first confirmed death from AIDS.
1991 -- South and North Korea agree to form unified Korean teams at the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships and the 1991 FIFA World Youth Championship.
1997 -- Hwang Jang-yop, secretary of the North Korean Workers' Party, requests political asylum at the South Korean Consulate General in Beijing.
2013 -- North Korea carries out its third nuclear test, drawing strong international condemnation and sending tensions on the Korean Peninsula sky-high.
2014 -- The Koreas hold their first high-level talks in seven years at the border village of Panmunjom.
(END)
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
-
China says it will 'actively consider' lifting visa restrictions against South Koreans
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for marijuana use
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(3rd LD) Lawmaker fined 15 mln won for embezzling funds donated to sexual slavery victims
-
(3rd LD) Hybe to become largest shareholder in SM Entertainment