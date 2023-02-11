New COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 10th day
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 20,000 for the 10th consecutive day Saturday, signaling a solid downtrend in the spread of the virus here.
The country reported 12,805 new cases, including 24 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,338,148, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The Saturday tally is down from 14,624 the previous week and 13,504 the previous day.
The country added 16 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,713, the KDCA said.
The number of critically ill patients came to 284, down from 287 the previous day.
As new cases subsided, South Korea lifted the mask mandate for indoor spaces, except at hospitals, pharmacies and public transportation, last month.
Starting Saturday, South Korea resumed issuing short-term visas for travelers from China as China's COVID-19 infection wave has peaked and begun to subside, according to the interior ministry.
On Jan. 2, South Korea had tightened curbs on travelers from China amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the neighboring nation. It had suspended the issuance of short-term visas from its diplomatic missions in China and required arrivals from China to undergo a coronavirus test before and after their arrival.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
-
China says it will 'actively consider' lifting visa restrictions against South Koreans
-
(3rd LD) Hybe to become largest shareholder in SM Entertainment
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for marijuana use
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader calls for stronger military power in photo session with parade participants