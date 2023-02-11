(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues one more survivor in quake-hit Turkey
(ATTN: ADDS more details throughout)
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's disaster relief team operating in quake-struck Turkey rescued an additional survivor Saturday after rescuing five survivors earlier this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
The rescue team, in cooperation with a Turkish relief team, pulled to safety a 65-year-old woman at around 2:04 p.m. (local time) in Antakya, according to the ministry.
She was conscious and was immediately sent to a nearby hospital, it added.
The woman became the sixth survivor rescued by the South Korean rescue team, which has been conducting operations in the southeastern city of Gaziantep, one of the hardest-hit areas, and other affected areas since Thursday.
"The rescue team will continue intensive search and rescue work in areas with high chances of having survivors," the ministry said in a release.
At least 24,000 people have died and tens of thousands of people remained unaccounted for after two major earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week, according to foreign media reports.
