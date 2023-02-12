(URGENT) S. Korea reports 23 new COVID-19 deaths, total at 33,736: KDCA
All News 09:31 February 12, 2023
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
Most Saved
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
(3rd LD) Lawmaker fined 15 mln won for embezzling funds donated to sexual slavery victims
-
2.3 magnitude earthquake hits central S. Korea: weather agency
-
S. Korean Lee Hae-in wins Four Continents figure skating gold
-
U.S. has many tools available to hold N. Korea accountable: State Dept.