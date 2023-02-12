Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 February 12, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/00 Sunny 20

Incheon 07/-1 Sunny 20

Suwon 09/-2 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 10/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 09/-5 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 10/02 Sunny 60

Jeonju 11/00 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 13/01 Sunny 60

Jeju 15/08 Sunny 80

Daegu 12/-1 Cloudy 30

Busan 14/05 Sunny 60

