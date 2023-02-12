Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 February 12, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/00 Sunny 20
Incheon 07/-1 Sunny 20
Suwon 09/-2 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 09/-2 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 10/-2 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 09/-5 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 10/02 Sunny 60
Jeonju 11/00 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 13/01 Sunny 60
Jeju 15/08 Sunny 80
Daegu 12/-1 Cloudy 30
Busan 14/05 Sunny 60
(END)
