New COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 11th day
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 12,051 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest for a Sunday in about eight months, as a downward trend continued.
The total caseload came to 30,350,199, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The new cases marked the lowest daily outbreak reported on a Sunday since July 3, when 10,036 cases were reported. The number of critically ill patients came to 268, down from 284 the previous day, marking the lowest daily figure in 107 days.
Sunday's tally is also down from 14,018 the previous week and 12,805 the previous day.
The country added 23 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 33,736, the KDCA said.
As new cases subsided, South Korea lifted the mask mandate for indoor spaces, except at hospitals, pharmacies and public transportation, last month.
Starting Saturday, South Korea resumed issuing short-term visas for travelers from China as China's COVID-19 infection wave has peaked and begun to subside, according to the interior ministry.
On Jan. 2, South Korea had tightened curbs on travelers from China amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in the neighboring nation. It had suspended the issuance of short-term visas from its diplomatic missions in China and required arrivals from China to undergo a coronavirus test before and after their arrival.
