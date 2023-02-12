Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey

All News 09:49 February 12, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's disaster relief team operating in quake-struck Turkey has rescued two more survivors after rescuing six last week, Seoul officials said Sunday.

The rescue team, in cooperation with a Turkish relief team, pulled them to safety on Saturday, according to the officials.

At least 25,000 people have died and tens of thousands of people remained unaccounted for after two major earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria last week, according to foreign media reports.

