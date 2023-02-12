(2nd LD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 2-4, 5-6)

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's disaster relief team operating in quake-struck Turkey has rescued two more survivors, bringing the total number of people it saved to eight, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday.

The team pulled to safety a 17-year-old man and his 51-year-old mother from the same building in Antakya at 7:18 p.m. and 8:18 p.m. on Saturday (local time), respectively.

Its medical staff gave first aid to the man, who was found unconscious with the lower half of his body caught under the rubble, before sending him to a hospital. His mother was in good condition.

The Korean rescuers were able to locate the survivors using a rock drill and a sound detector, officials said.

"The South Korean team will continue a high-intensity search and rescue task in areas where chances are high that survivors are located," the ministry said in a statement.

Since the Korean team started its mission last Thursday, it has rescued a total of eight people, including a 2-year-old girl, and recovered the bodies of 18 people.

More than 28,000 people have died and tens of thousands of people remained unaccounted for after two major earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria last week, according to foreign media reports.



Members of South Korea's disaster relief team dispatched to Turkey search for survivors, with the help of a bandaged rescue dog, at the site of a collapsed building in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, in this photo provided by the team on Feb. 11, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

