Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Financially vulnerable people to fall first victim to high interest rates (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Public institutions found to have given out retirement pension even to fired executives (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ukraine war is 'proxy world war' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Public utility rates rising sharply; economic stimulus not helpful (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Personal secretary' ChatGPT opens up new world (Segye Times)
-- People in 30s, 40s spend half of income paying back debt (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon says gov't has no right to collect taxes from people if it ignores illegalities at construction sites (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'More than 5,000 bodies buried' at cemetery in Kahramanmaras, Turkey (Hankyoreh)
-- High-risk rescue operations make miracle of rescuing survivor 130 hours after earthquake hit Turkey (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mysterious illegal wiring of 12 trillion won worth of virtual currencies to Hong Kong (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- ChatGPT comes to rescue chipmakers as semiconductor industry is in deep down cycle (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 3 more rescued by Korean team in Turkey (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- China's reopening to boost Korea's economic growth for 2023: KITA (Korea Herald)
-- Miracle rescues as quake death toll tops 28,000 (Korea Times)
(END)
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
S. Korea seeks to erect statue of British journalist to honor his activism for Korea's independence
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
N.K. leader's daughter seen riding symbolic white horse
S. Korea to craft plan to develop new guided missile capable of striking N.K. artillery
S. Korea, U.S. hold counter-drone drills amid N. Korean UAV threats
N.K. media urges thorough quarantine efforts amid 'very unstable' virus situation
(LEAD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey