Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 13, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/02 Cloudy 30

Incheon 07/02 Cloudy 20

Suwon 09/01 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 10/03 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 11/02 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 07/00 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 05/03 Sleet 80

Jeonju 11/03 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 13/05 Cloudy 20

Jeju 11/09 Rain 60

Daegu 10/05 Rain 30

Busan 10/07 Rain 30

(END)

