Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 13, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/02 Cloudy 30
Incheon 07/02 Cloudy 20
Suwon 09/01 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 10/03 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 11/02 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 07/00 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 05/03 Sleet 80
Jeonju 11/03 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 13/05 Cloudy 20
Jeju 11/09 Rain 60
Daegu 10/05 Rain 30
Busan 10/07 Rain 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
Most Saved
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
S. Korea to craft plan to develop new guided missile capable of striking N.K. artillery
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold counter-drone drills amid N. Korean UAV threats
-
N.K. media urges thorough quarantine efforts amid 'very unstable' virus situation
-
N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA