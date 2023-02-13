TXT spends 2nd week in top 3 of Billboard albums chart

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together has stayed in the top three on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart for the second consecutive week.

Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) in a preview of this week's charts that the South Korean group ranked third on the Billboard 200 with its latest album, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," a week after its debut at No. 1.

TXT is the only K-pop act to stay in the top three for two or more weeks in a row, except for BTS, according to BigHit Music, the K-pop agency that manages both groups.

The chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the country, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"The Name Chapter: Temptation" is the fifth EP from the quintet, which depicts youths swaying in front of the temptation to live in the present while enjoying freedom and entertainment even though they know they have to grow up.

It consists of five tracks, including the main single, "Sugar Rush Ride," as well as "Devil by the Window" and "Happy Fools."

The EP became a big hit in South Korea upon its release on Jan. 27, selling more than 2 million copies in its debut week. It has also remained high up on a real-time chart of Melon, South Korea's largest music streaming platform, which is unusual for a boy group.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)