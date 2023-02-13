The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 February 13, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.50 3.49
2-M 3.49 3.48
3-M 3.49 3.47
6-M 3.55 3.54
12-M 3.59 3.58
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
(LEAD) DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) DP submits impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'
Most Saved
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
(LEAD) DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
S. Korea to craft plan to develop new guided missile capable of striking N.K. artillery
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold counter-drone drills amid N. Korean UAV threats
-
N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA
-
N.K. media urges thorough quarantine efforts amid 'very unstable' virus situation