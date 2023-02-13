Seoul shares down late Mon. morning ahead of key U.S. inflation data

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning, driven by tech losses, as caution prevails ahead of the release of the United States' crucial inflation data this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 22.02 points, or 0.89 percent, to 2,447.71 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened lower and had extended losses on institutional and foreign selling.

Eyes are on the U.S.' Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for January due out Tuesday (local time), which will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that disinflation has started, but it has "a long way to go," and investors have reassessed interest rate expectations this year on the stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report and other data on the economy.

Most top-cap shares lost ground on the Seoul bourse.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.48 percent, and chip giant SK hynix sank 3.53 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 2.03 percent, and Samsung SDI tumbled 1.09 percent. LG Chem shed 0.89 percent.

Major bio shares also fell, with Samsung Biologics losing 0.37 percent and Celltrion falling 1.29 percent.

Internet giant Naver retreated 2.83 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger Kakao Talk, slid 3.7 percent.

Carmakers were mixed, with top automaker Hyundai Motor decreasing 0.69 percent, while its affiliate Kia added 0.97 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,273.6 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 8.4 won from the previous session's close.

