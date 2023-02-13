Late actress Kang Soo-youn to be remembered in various events

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- A wide variety of events are planned for late actress Kang Soo-youn to remember the iconic movie star ahead of the first anniversary of her death in May, an organizing committee said Monday.

Kang, who made a name for herself by winning prestigious film festivals, died of a cerebral hemorrhage in May 2022 at the age of 55.

The committee composed of her former colleagues, actors and filmmakers said it plans to publish Kang's photo book in April with photos owned by Kang's family members and shots from film festivals and studios.

A special screening of 11 films featuring Kang is scheduled to run from May 6-9 at the Korea Film Archive and Megabox Seongsoo, both in Seoul.

They include "The Surrogate Womb" (1987), "Come, Come, Come Upward" (1989), "All That Falls Has Wings" (1990), "Blue in You" (1992), and her last film "Jung E," which was released posthumously in January on Netflix.

Born in 1966 in Seoul, Kang debuted as a child actor at age 3 and went on to become the first Asian actor to win the best actress award at the Venice International Film Festival in 1987 for her role in "The Surrogate Womb." Kang also won the best actress award at the 16th Moscow International Film Festival two years later for her role in the Buddhist-themed movie "Come, Come, Come Upward."

The committee is led by Kim Dong-ho, a former chairman of the board of the Busan International Film Festival who has known Kang for decades, while director Im Kwon-taek is serving as an honorary committee chairman.



Kang Soo-youn, a late Korean actress, is seen in this photo provided by a committee that organizes commemorative events. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)