Hyundai Department Store swings to red in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 11.8 billion won (US$9.3 million), turning from a profit of 66.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 68.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 94.2 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 43.8 percent to 1.58 trillion won.

The operating profit was 32.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

(END)