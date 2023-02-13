Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Department Store 2022 net profit down 20.1 pct to 186.5 bln won

All News 14:27 February 13, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Department Store Co. on Monday reported its 2022 net income of 186.5 billion won (US$146 million), down 20.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 21.4 percent on-year to 320.9 billion won. Annual revenue increased 40.4 percent to 5.01 trillion won.
