GS Holdings Q4 net income down 21.3 pct to 236.5 bln won

All News 14:59 February 13, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 236.5 billion won (US$185.2 million), down 21.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 878.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 816.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 19.6 percent to 7.14 trillion won.
