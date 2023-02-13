GS Holdings 2022 net income up 53.7 pct to 2.48 tln won
All News 14:59 February 13, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Monday reported its 2022 net profit of 2.48 trillion won (US$1.9 billion), up 53.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 5 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 2.65 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 42.7 percent to 28.77 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
PPP warns DP should bear all responsibility for confusion over impeachment motion
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Coupang's fulfillment center gives a glimpse into the future of logistics
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA
-
S. Korea to craft plan to develop new guided missile capable of striking N.K. artillery
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold counter-drone drills amid N. Korean UAV threats
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey