GS Holdings 2022 net income up 53.7 pct to 2.48 tln won

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Monday reported its 2022 net profit of 2.48 trillion won (US$1.9 billion), up 53.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 5 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 2.65 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 42.7 percent to 28.77 trillion won.

