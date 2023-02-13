Rights watchdog asks police officers to show IDs when requested while on duty
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Police officers need to show their identification if asked to do so while performing their duties, the state human rights watchdog said Monday.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) said it has forwarded such a recommendation to the police chief, because there have been an increasing number of complaints that police officers refuse to identify themselves in the course of performing their duties, such as traffic enforcement and drunk driving crackdowns.
The NHRCK said it has stated its views to the police chief that police officers are required to show their ID cards if asked to do so while on duty.
The commission stressed that the presentation of IDs by public officials in the process of exercising their power is a procedure necessary to prevent excessive law enforcement and guarantee the people's right to know.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
