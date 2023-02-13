More S. Korean businesses offer donations, relief items to help quake-hit Turkey, Syria
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Several more South Korean big companies joined the nationwide efforts Monday to help Turkey and Syria recover from the devastating earthquakes.
Hanwha Group, an energy-to-defense conglomerate, said it was donating US$700,000 to the two countries through the Korean Red Cross to help support the recovery efforts.
S-Oil Corp., a South Korea-based refiner owned by Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco, said it has delivered $500,000 to the Community Chest of Korea, a local nonprofit organization, to help the victims in Turkey.
"As a member of the international community, we want to share our sorrow with the victims who suffered unbearable damage and help with the relief efforts," S-Oil said.
GS Group and Hanjin Group, two other major conglomerates, also donated $500,000 to the Korean Red Cross, respectively, to be used to send relief items and others, according to the companies.
Last week, top South Korean business enterprises, including Samsung, LG and SK, made donation offers to help with the relief efforts.
