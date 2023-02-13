Police to again quiz actor Yoo Ah-in for alleged illegal drug use in 2-3 weeks

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Police said Monday they plan to bring in Actor Yoo Ah-in for additional questioning as soon as they get the results of a drug test on his hair sample, after questioning him last week over his alleged use of propofol.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) has been looking into the case after the Ministry Of Food And Drug Safety alleged that his prescription purchases for propofol a powerful sleep-inducing drug commonly used in surgeries, for non-medical purposes, have been too frequent since 2021.

During the propofol testing on his hair and urine samples, the urine sample came back positive also for marijuana, the SMPA said. The result of the body hair assessment will be released within the next two or three weeks.

Yoo was questioned by police on Monday last week.

Police have also raided multiple clinics and hospitals, including those specializing in plastic surgery, to seize medical records for evidence.

The 37-year-old actor has also been banned from leaving the country.

After making his acting debut in 2004 in a teen series, Yoo has since starred in multiple movies and dramas, and also won prestigious awards.



