KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 12,900 UP 130
Daesang 20,850 UP 50
SK hynix 90,600 DN 2,900
Youngpoong 624,000 DN 2,000
TaihanElecWire 1,541 UP 2
HyundaiEng&Const 37,050 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,350 DN 800
SamsungF&MIns 203,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,870 DN 370
Kogas 32,500 UP 850
Hyundai M&F INS 31,450 UP 400
Hanwha 29,000 UP 300
DB HiTek 46,700 UP 100
LX INT 33,100 UP 350
CJ 82,100 DN 1,200
LotteChilsung 173,200 UP 2,700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,180 UP 50
DongwonInd 46,200 DN 200
DB INSURANCE 65,500 DN 200
GC Corp 128,300 DN 1,300
LOTTE 31,500 UP 50
HyundaiMtr 171,600 DN 1,800
AmoreG 42,600 DN 1,900
LS 67,400 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES109800 UP1200
GCH Corp 17,010 DN 80
POSCO Holdings 304,500 UP 4,500
SLCORP 26,250 DN 300
Yuhan 52,300 DN 300
Hyosung 69,700 UP 200
SamsungElec 62,900 UP 100
NHIS 9,580 DN 30
ORION Holdings 15,970 UP 380
KCC 237,000 0
SKBP 67,400 DN 2,000
SKNetworks 4,020 0
Shinsegae 213,000 DN 6,000
Daewoong 18,490 UP 90
Boryung 9,150 DN 190
Nongshim 355,000 DN 1,000
