SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DongkukStlMill 12,900 UP 130

Daesang 20,850 UP 50

SK hynix 90,600 DN 2,900

Youngpoong 624,000 DN 2,000

TaihanElecWire 1,541 UP 2

HyundaiEng&Const 37,050 DN 500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,350 DN 800

SamsungF&MIns 203,000 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,870 DN 370

Kogas 32,500 UP 850

Hyundai M&F INS 31,450 UP 400

Hanwha 29,000 UP 300

DB HiTek 46,700 UP 100

LX INT 33,100 UP 350

CJ 82,100 DN 1,200

LotteChilsung 173,200 UP 2,700

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,180 UP 50

DongwonInd 46,200 DN 200

DB INSURANCE 65,500 DN 200

GC Corp 128,300 DN 1,300

LOTTE 31,500 UP 50

HyundaiMtr 171,600 DN 1,800

AmoreG 42,600 DN 1,900

LS 67,400 UP 1,800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES109800 UP1200

GCH Corp 17,010 DN 80

POSCO Holdings 304,500 UP 4,500

SLCORP 26,250 DN 300

Yuhan 52,300 DN 300

Hyosung 69,700 UP 200

SamsungElec 62,900 UP 100

NHIS 9,580 DN 30

ORION Holdings 15,970 UP 380

KCC 237,000 0

SKBP 67,400 DN 2,000

SKNetworks 4,020 0

Shinsegae 213,000 DN 6,000

Daewoong 18,490 UP 90

Boryung 9,150 DN 190

Nongshim 355,000 DN 1,000

(MORE)