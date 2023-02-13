KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaekwangInd 739,000 UP 4,000
SGBC 48,500 UP 650
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,300 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,650 UP 50
LG Corp. 81,200 UP 900
SSANGYONGCNE 5,880 UP 130
KAL 23,450 UP 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 228,500 DN 500
GS E&C 22,300 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 723,000 DN 12,000
KPIC 162,100 UP 3,600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,130 UP 20
SKC 91,800 DN 1,300
GS Retail 29,850 DN 350
Ottogi 471,000 DN 9,500
MERITZ SECU 6,630 UP 10
HtlShilla 81,600 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 30,800 DN 1,050
SamsungElecMech 144,600 DN 2,300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24200 DN550
KSOE 84,200 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,950 DN 250
MS IND 17,920 DN 350
OCI 92,900 DN 1,100
LS ELECTRIC 49,500 UP 350
KorZinc 536,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,840 UP 160
HyundaiMipoDock 74,300 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 35,950 DN 1,100
S-Oil 87,100 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 277,500 DN 7,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,700 UP 6,500
HMM 21,400 DN 550
HYUNDAI WIA 54,100 DN 900
HITEJINRO 25,650 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 86,500 DN 700
DOOSAN 87,400 UP 1,100
DL 58,100 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,700 0
KIA CORP. 73,200 UP 800
