KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KumhoPetrochem 142,300 DN 400
Mobis 207,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 87,500 DN 400
S-1 56,800 DN 300
ZINUS 33,750 UP 200
Hanchem 211,500 DN 5,500
DWS 42,100 DN 1,250
KEPCO 19,300 UP 150
SamsungSecu 34,250 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,360 UP 20
SKTelecom 47,700 UP 700
HyundaiElev 28,850 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDS 124,000 DN 3,200
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,000 DN 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,295 UP 25
Hanon Systems 8,870 UP 100
SK 196,000 DN 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 21,100 DN 350
Handsome 26,450 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 63,400 DN 900
Asiana Airlines 14,410 DN 120
COWAY 56,700 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,800 DN 1,800
IBK 10,500 UP 80
DONGSUH 20,400 DN 150
SamsungEng 27,100 UP 750
SAMSUNG C&T 113,800 UP 300
PanOcean 6,130 UP 190
SAMSUNG CARD 31,100 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 20,750 0
LOTTE CONF 125,300 DN 400
KT 33,550 UP 50
LOTTE TOUR 14,800 DN 700
LG Uplus 11,020 UP 180
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,100 DN 600
KT&G 88,500 UP 800
Doosan Enerbility 15,720 UP 70
Doosanfc 34,700 0
LG Display 14,350 DN 170
Kangwonland 21,400 0
