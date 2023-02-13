NAVER 223,000 DN 7,000

Kakao 64,300 DN 3,300

NCsoft 428,000 0

HANATOUR SERVICE 62,200 DN 1,300

COSMAX 79,600 DN 1,200

KIWOOM 102,500 UP 700

DSME 26,000 UP 1,250

HDSINFRA 8,210 UP 410

DWEC 4,450 DN 65

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,050 UP 750

CJ CheilJedang 347,000 UP 1,500

KEPCO KPS 35,000 UP 2,300

LG H&H 696,000 DN 3,000

LGCHEM 670,000 DN 3,000

KEPCO E&C 63,300 DN 200

ShinhanGroup 40,800 DN 300

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,600 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,600 DN 300

LGELECTRONICS 107,200 DN 3,400

Celltrion 161,100 DN 1,300

TKG Huchems 19,110 DN 330

JB Financial Group 9,910 DN 110

DAEWOONG PHARM 124,700 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,200 DN 1,800

KIH 61,000 DN 1,400

GS 42,950 UP 450

LIG Nex1 78,600 DN 700

Fila Holdings 38,750 UP 800

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,000 DN 900

HANAFINANCIALGR 49,000 UP 150

HANWHA LIFE 2,515 UP 15

AMOREPACIFIC 149,100 DN 3,900

FOOSUNG 12,280 DN 170

emart 102,500 DN 600

SK Innovation 169,100 UP 1,800

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY370 00 DN400

KOLON IND 45,200 UP 150

POONGSAN 34,850 DN 100

KOLMAR KOREA 43,450 DN 900

KBFinancialGroup 55,300 DN 400

(MORE)