KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NAVER 223,000 DN 7,000
Kakao 64,300 DN 3,300
NCsoft 428,000 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,200 DN 1,300
COSMAX 79,600 DN 1,200
KIWOOM 102,500 UP 700
DSME 26,000 UP 1,250
HDSINFRA 8,210 UP 410
DWEC 4,450 DN 65
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,050 UP 750
CJ CheilJedang 347,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 35,000 UP 2,300
LG H&H 696,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 670,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 63,300 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 40,800 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,600 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,600 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 107,200 DN 3,400
Celltrion 161,100 DN 1,300
TKG Huchems 19,110 DN 330
JB Financial Group 9,910 DN 110
DAEWOONG PHARM 124,700 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,200 DN 1,800
KIH 61,000 DN 1,400
GS 42,950 UP 450
LIG Nex1 78,600 DN 700
Fila Holdings 38,750 UP 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,000 DN 900
HANAFINANCIALGR 49,000 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,515 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 149,100 DN 3,900
FOOSUNG 12,280 DN 170
emart 102,500 DN 600
SK Innovation 169,100 UP 1,800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY370 00 DN400
KOLON IND 45,200 UP 150
POONGSAN 34,850 DN 100
KOLMAR KOREA 43,450 DN 900
KBFinancialGroup 55,300 DN 400
