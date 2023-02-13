KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hansae 16,690 DN 310
Meritz Financial 42,950 UP 450
HanmiPharm 269,000 DN 8,500
SD Biosensor 28,100 DN 50
Youngone Corp 43,050 DN 300
CSWIND 71,300 DN 900
GKL 20,500 DN 100
BNK Financial Group 7,040 UP 10
PIAM 31,800 DN 1,100
HANJINKAL 40,550 UP 250
CHONGKUNDANG 81,400 DN 1,400
DoubleUGames 47,350 DN 1,950
WooriFinancialGroup 12,950 UP 300
HD HYUNDAI 62,800 UP 2,700
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 409,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 10,790 DN 40
HL MANDO 46,200 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 807,000 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 184,900 DN 1,600
KakaoBank 25,900 DN 750
Hanssem 46,500 DN 600
F&F 151,100 DN 1,900
HYOSUNG TNC 435,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 82,400 DN 1,700
ORION 121,700 UP 700
Doosan Bobcat 37,050 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,700 DN 330
SKBS 72,000 DN 900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,650 DN 130
Netmarble 59,000 DN 3,100
KRAFTON 172,200 DN 4,900
HANILCMT 11,390 UP 50
SK ie technology 66,600 DN 1,200
LG Energy Solution 522,000 DN 20,000
DL E&C 34,900 DN 100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,550 DN 600
kakaopay 59,200 DN 1,600
K Car 13,850 UP 750
SKSQUARE 36,550 DN 650
HYBE 189,000 DN 6,300
(END)
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
PPP warns DP should bear all responsibility for confusion over impeachment motion
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
(Yonhap Feature) Coupang's fulfillment center gives a glimpse into the future of logistics
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA
S. Korea, U.S. hold counter-drone drills amid N. Korean UAV threats
S. Korea to craft plan to develop new guided missile capable of striking N.K. artillery
(2nd LD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey