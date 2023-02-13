CJ Cheiljedang 2022 net profit down 10.1 pct to 802.7 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its 2022 net income of 802.7 billion won (US$628.4 million), down 10.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 1.66 trillion won, up 9.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 14.4 percent to 30.07 trillion won.

