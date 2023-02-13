Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Cheiljedang 2022 net profit down 10.1 pct to 802.7 bln won

All News 16:09 February 13, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its 2022 net income of 802.7 billion won (US$628.4 million), down 10.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 1.66 trillion won, up 9.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 14.4 percent to 30.07 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#CJ Cheiljedang
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!