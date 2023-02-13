CJ Cheiljedang 2022 net profit down 10.1 pct to 802.7 bln won
All News 16:09 February 13, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its 2022 net income of 802.7 billion won (US$628.4 million), down 10.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 1.66 trillion won, up 9.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 14.4 percent to 30.07 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
PPP warns DP should bear all responsibility for confusion over impeachment motion
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Coupang's fulfillment center gives a glimpse into the future of logistics
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold counter-drone drills amid N. Korean UAV threats
-
S. Korea to craft plan to develop new guided missile capable of striking N.K. artillery
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey