Yoon calls for reviewing mandatory PCR tests for travelers from China

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Monday for reviewing mandatory COVID-19 PCR tests for travelers from China, saying there should be no disruption to people-to-people exchanges between South Korea and China, his office said.

South Korea resumed issuing short-term visas to travelers from China on Saturday after determining the neighboring country's COVID-19 infection wave has peaked and begun to subside.

Mandatory PCR tests for such travelers before and after arrival in South Korea remain in place.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) talks with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during their weekly meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Sept. 26, 2022, in this file photo provided by the office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Please review the PCR tests based on scientific grounds to ensure no disruption to exchanges between the peoples of South Korea and China," Yoon told Prime Minister Han Duck-soo during their weekly meeting, according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

Yoon also asked the prime minister to review in a "forward-looking manner" South Korea's immigration rules amid improving COVID-19 conditions around the world, including the Korea Electronic Travel Authorization system, to vitalize the country's tourism industry and "maximize the national interest," Lee said during a press briefing.

The two also discussed South Korea's campaign to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan.

Yoon called for a comprehensive all-out effort involving all political parties, the private and public sectors, and the central and regional governments, saying he will visit Busan in the near future to personally look into the campaign.

