The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

Gov't publishes English book to introduce traditional Korean liquor

SEOUL -- The government has issued an English-language book to introduce the beauty of traditional Korean alcoholic beverages to foreigners.

Titled "Hidden Charms of Korea: Sool," the book introduces various traditional Korean drinks together with their matching Korean dishes and the Korean drinking culture, amid the global boom of Korean pop culture, which includes pop music, dramas and films, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as well as its affiliate, the Korean Culture and Information Service (KOCIS), said in a joint release Monday.



-----------------

Samsung aims to use 100 pct recycled plastics in all its mobile phones by 2050

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it aims to broaden the use of eco-conscious materials to all its smartphone products in the coming years.

The world's largest smartphone maker said it plans to use recycled plastic materials in all its new flagship Galaxy smartphones and stop using plastics in packaging by 2025.

It also aims to use 100 percent recycled plastic parts in all of its smartphone products by 2050.



-----------------

Ministry reviewing local association's N. Korean visit bid over separated families

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Monday it is reviewing whether to approve an application by a local association to visit North Korea over the issue of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

The Inter-Korean Separated Family Association on Friday submitted a document seeking government approval for a plan by its members to visit the North, after receiving an invitation from a North Korean organization, according to the ministry handling inter-Korean affairs.



-----------------

Rights watchdog asks police officers to show IDs when requested while on duty

SEOUL -- Police officers need to show their identification if asked to do so while performing their duties, the state human rights watchdog said Monday.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea (NHRCK) said it has forwarded such a recommendation to the police chief, because there have been an increasing number of complaints that police officers refuse to identify themselves in the course of performing their duties, such as traffic enforcement and drunk driving crackdowns.



-----------------

Music industry sends donations to help quake victims in Turkey, Syria

SEOUL -- The K-pop industry joined international efforts Monday to help Turkey and Syria recover from the deadly earthquakes.

Hybe, the parent company of K-pop superstars BTS' label, has donated 500 million won (US$391,634) to Save the Children, a leading international relief group for children, to help the people hit by the recent quakes in the two countries, according to the relief group.



-----------------

Yoon calls for reviewing mandatory PCR tests for travelers from China

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol called Monday for reviewing mandatory COVID-19 PCR tests for travelers from China, saying there should be no disruption to people-to-people exchanges between South Korea and China, his office said.

South Korea resumed issuing short-term visas to travelers from China on Saturday after determining the neighboring country's COVID-19 infection wave has peaked and begun to subside.

(END)