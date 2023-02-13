Oasis cancels IPO on poor market sentiment
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean online grocer Oasis Corp. cancelled its planned initial public offering (IPO) on Monday amid lackluster investor sentiment.
Oasis said it submitted a withdrawal letter after it received a lackluster response from domestic and foreign institutional investors during a two-day demand forecasting session last Tuesday and Wednesday amid growing uncertainty over the global economy.
The company last year announced plans to go public on the local stock market.
"Oasis decided to shelve our public listing, as the demand forecast ahead of our IPO showed the company may not be able to be valued at an appropriate price," the company said in a statement.
"While making efforts to grow the size of our business, we will resume our public offering at a time when we can be appropriately valuated," the company added.
Founded in 2011, Oasis is the operator of Oasis Market, an e-grocery store known for lower priced, private-brand organic produce. It owns 53 offline stores and three logistics centers in the greater Seoul area.
It was set to become South Korea's first e-commerce company to trade public, after the likes of Kurly and 11st previously withdrew their IPO plans, citing tough market conditions.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
PPP warns DP should bear all responsibility for confusion over impeachment motion
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Coupang's fulfillment center gives a glimpse into the future of logistics
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold counter-drone drills amid N. Korean UAV threats
-
S. Korea to craft plan to develop new guided missile capable of striking N.K. artillery
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean team rescues 2 more survivors in quake-hit Turkey