'Avatar 2' becomes 2nd-highest-grossing movie in S. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" has become the second-highest-grossing movie of all time in South Korea, overtaking "The Admiral: Roaring Currents," the Walt Disney Company Korea said Monday.
The sequel to James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi flick "Avatar" has raked in 136.1 billion won (US$106 million) in Asia's fourth-biggest economy since its release on Dec. 14, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.
"The Admiral: Roaring Currents" posted 135.7 billion won in sales. "Extreme Job" maintains its leading status with sales of 139.6 billion won.
The original "Avatar" posted 128.4 billion won in domestic ticket sales in 2009 and still remains the most-viewed foreign movie released here in terms of the audience number with 13.6 million admissions.
The Avatar sequel had marked 10.67 million admissions as of Monday after topping 10 million admissions on Jan. 24. In the country with a population of some 50 million, films that sell more than 10 million tickets are considered huge successes.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
PPP warns DP should bear all responsibility for confusion over impeachment motion
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Coupang's fulfillment center gives a glimpse into the future of logistics
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA
-
S. Korea, U.S. hold counter-drone drills amid N. Korean UAV threats
-
S. Korea to craft plan to develop new guided missile capable of striking N.K. artillery
-
Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady