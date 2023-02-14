SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 14.



Korean-language dailies

-- Kim Keon Hee's account used for 1st and 2nd scams (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon orders measures to address hardship caused by banks' high interest rates (Kookmin Daily)

-- Park Hong-keun vows to realize special counsel probe into Kim Keon Hee (Donga Ilbo)

-- Outside directors are rubber stamp at financial holding firms (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon says banks should not hold 'money party' when ordinary people suffer from high rates (Segye Times)

-- No new students even at elementary schools in large cities (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Salaried workers facing lunch prices far exceeding 10,000 won (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon orders FSC to draw up measures against banks' 'money party' (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says people are suffering from high rates, puts brakes on banks' 'money party' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 1 in 5 apartments in Seoul directly traded (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- K-semiconductors dominate high-performing memory chips used in ChatGPT (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Korean shareholder activists push for interest of the real owners (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- 'Paper tiger' NPS rebrands itself as vocal shareholder but motives murky (Korea Herald)

-- Myeong-dong regains vitality as tourists return (Korea Times)

