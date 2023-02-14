Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seventeen's The8 sustains collarbone fracture

All News 08:03 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The8, a member of the popular boy group Seventeen, has fractured his left collarbone, the group's management agency said Tuesday.

He was advised by doctors to wear a fracture brace and keep from moving excessively until he recovers, according to Pledis Entertainment.

"We'll manage his future schedule flexibly, putting top priority on his recovery," it said.

But he will attend an upcoming autograph signing event and a meet and greet with Chinese fans as planned wearing the brace, according to the agency.

It did not say how he got the injury.

The8 of K-pop boy group Seventeen (Yonhap)

The8 of K-pop boy group Seventeen (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Seventeen #The8 #injury
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!