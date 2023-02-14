Seventeen's The8 sustains collarbone fracture
All News 08:03 February 14, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The8, a member of the popular boy group Seventeen, has fractured his left collarbone, the group's management agency said Tuesday.
He was advised by doctors to wear a fracture brace and keep from moving excessively until he recovers, according to Pledis Entertainment.
"We'll manage his future schedule flexibly, putting top priority on his recovery," it said.
But he will attend an upcoming autograph signing event and a meet and greet with Chinese fans as planned wearing the brace, according to the agency.
It did not say how he got the injury.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
PPP warns DP should bear all responsibility for confusion over impeachment motion
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Coupang's fulfillment center gives a glimpse into the future of logistics
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
Yoon calls for curbing banks' excessive profits
-
Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady