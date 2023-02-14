Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 14, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 10

Incheon 04/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 06/-4 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 06/-1 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 08/-2 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 06/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 04/-2 Sleet 80

Jeonju 07/-1 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 08/00 Cloudy 10

Jeju 08/05 Cloudy 0

Daegu 08/01 Sunny 20

Busan 11/03 Sunny 20

