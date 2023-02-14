Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 14, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-3 Sunny 10
Incheon 04/-3 Sunny 0
Suwon 06/-4 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 06/-1 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 08/-2 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 06/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 04/-2 Sleet 80
Jeonju 07/-1 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 08/00 Cloudy 10
Jeju 08/05 Cloudy 0
Daegu 08/01 Sunny 20
Busan 11/03 Sunny 20
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
PPP warns DP should bear all responsibility for confusion over impeachment motion
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Coupang's fulfillment center gives a glimpse into the future of logistics
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
Yoon calls for curbing banks' excessive profits
-
Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady