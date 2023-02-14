Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Tuesday on overnight Wall Street gains ahead of the release of the United States' key inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.25 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,476.95 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. stocks rallied after a New York Federal Reserve consumer survey showing Americans lowered their expectations for future income gains suggested that consumer price data due out Tuesday (local time) might come in better shape than previously feared.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.11 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.48 percent, and the S&P 500 advanced 1.14 percent.
In Seoul, most top-cap shares opened higher across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.43 percent, and chip giant SK hynix added 2.54 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.34 percent, and Samsung SDI climbed 1.66 percent.
Major bio shares also gained ground, with Samsung Biologics inching up 0.12 percent and Celltrion adding 0.43 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 2.33 percent, and its affiliate Kia increased 0.09 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,272 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 5.3 won from the previous session's close.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
PPP warns DP should bear all responsibility for confusion over impeachment motion
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Coupang's fulfillment center gives a glimpse into the future of logistics
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
White horse belonging to N.K. leader's daughter appears during parade
-
Yoon calls for curbing banks' excessive profits
-
Opposition leader vows to launch special counsel probe into first lady