PM calls for swift implementation of tasks to empower local governments
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed the Cabinet on Tuesday to swiftly carry out what is necessary to follow up on a plan to delegate some of the central government's powers to local governments.
Han issued the instruction, referring to a plan unveiled during a meeting presided over by President Yoon Suk Yeol last week to transfer 57 kinds of administrative authority from the central government to local administrations in order to help provincial regions find their own growth engines.
"The relevant ministries should swiftly implement their tasks, such as promoting legislation, without a hitch," Han told a Cabinet meeting.
"Local governments should use their newly granted authority to meet the characteristics of their regions to help the growth of the Republic of Korea," Han said, referring to South Korea by its official name.
Han also vowed to continue to provide relief supplies to quake-struck Turkey.
"As a responsible member of the international community, the Republic of Korea will continue to work together for recovery and restoration in the affected areas," Han said.
