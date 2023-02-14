Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Free agent outfielder dealt in sign-and-trade

All News 11:02 February 14, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Veteran free agent outfielder Lee Myung-ki found a new home Tuesday in a sign-and-trade.

The NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Tuesday they signed Lee to a one-year deal and immediately traded him to the Hanwha Eagles, along with catcher Lee Jae-yong. The Dinos received infielder Cho Hyun-jin and a seventh-round draft pick for 2024.

In this file photo from Sept. 21, 2022, Lee Myung-ki of the NC Dinos returns to the dugout after the top of the sixth inning in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Lee Myung-ki, 35, had been among four unsigned free agents this offseason. After serving a suspension for violating COVID-19 protocols during the 2021 season, Lee played in 94 games last year, batting .260/.331/.317 with 23 RBIs and five steals.

He has a .307 lifetime batting average over 1,019 career games. At his best, he offers speed and bat-to-ball skills near the top of the lineup.

Under his new deal, Lee will receive 50 million won (US$39,300) in guaranteed salary and can earn another 50 million won in incentives.

Lee didn't attract suitors in free agency, where a club signing him would've had to pay hefty compensation, but the Eagles only had to give up a minor league infielder and a late-round pick in this transaction.

Cho, 20, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Eagles in 2020. He has yet to play in the KBO. In 89 games in the Futures League, the KBO's second-tier circuit, Cho batted .300/.361/.345 with 25 RBIs and six steals.

Lee Jae-yong, 23, made his KBO debut last year and played eight games. He adds some catching depth for the Eagles.

The trade leaves three free agents unsigned: former Kiwoom Heroes pitcher Jeong Chan-heon, former Dinos outfielder Kwon Hui-dong, and ex-Lotte Giants pitcher Kang Ri-ho, who has switched his name from Kang Yoon-goo.

