Free agent outfielder dealt in sign-and-trade
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Veteran free agent outfielder Lee Myung-ki found a new home Tuesday in a sign-and-trade.
The NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Tuesday they signed Lee to a one-year deal and immediately traded him to the Hanwha Eagles, along with catcher Lee Jae-yong. The Dinos received infielder Cho Hyun-jin and a seventh-round draft pick for 2024.
Lee Myung-ki, 35, had been among four unsigned free agents this offseason. After serving a suspension for violating COVID-19 protocols during the 2021 season, Lee played in 94 games last year, batting .260/.331/.317 with 23 RBIs and five steals.
He has a .307 lifetime batting average over 1,019 career games. At his best, he offers speed and bat-to-ball skills near the top of the lineup.
Under his new deal, Lee will receive 50 million won (US$39,300) in guaranteed salary and can earn another 50 million won in incentives.
Lee didn't attract suitors in free agency, where a club signing him would've had to pay hefty compensation, but the Eagles only had to give up a minor league infielder and a late-round pick in this transaction.
Cho, 20, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Eagles in 2020. He has yet to play in the KBO. In 89 games in the Futures League, the KBO's second-tier circuit, Cho batted .300/.361/.345 with 25 RBIs and six steals.
Lee Jae-yong, 23, made his KBO debut last year and played eight games. He adds some catching depth for the Eagles.
The trade leaves three free agents unsigned: former Kiwoom Heroes pitcher Jeong Chan-heon, former Dinos outfielder Kwon Hui-dong, and ex-Lotte Giants pitcher Kang Ri-ho, who has switched his name from Kang Yoon-goo.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
PPP picks four candidates to run for party leader
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
Kim again takes lead in PPP leadership race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Coupang's fulfillment center gives a glimpse into the future of logistics
-
Assembly to submit impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(LEAD) 1st S. Korean state compensation ordered for victim of Vietnam War mass killings
-
Opposition leader to appear for additional questioning this week
-
(2nd LD) Nat'l Assembly submits impeachment resolution against interior minister to Constitutional Court
-
(3rd LD) S. Korean team rescues 5 survivors in quake-hit Turkey
-
N. Korea, Russia defense cooperation 'not good' for Korean Peninsula: NSC official
-
China's defense chief sends congratulatory message to N. Korea over army anniversary
-
Hybe CEO says company will ensure independence of SM after acquisition: sources
-
Yoon calls for curbing banks' excessive profits
-
N. Korea 'expands, reorganizes' military units with operational combat missions: KCNA
-
Yoon orders maximum relief supplies for quake-hit Turkey